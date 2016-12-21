Monroe council confirms interim city administrator

Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Interim City Administrator David Moseley was sworn in by Monroe City Clerk Elizabeth Smoot on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Monroe City Hall. The Monroe City Council moved to confirm Mayor Geoffrey Thomas' appointment of David Moseley to serve as the interim city administrator while the city engages in a recruitment process to locate a permanent replacement for Gene Brazel.

