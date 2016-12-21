Monroe council confirms interim city administrator
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Interim City Administrator David Moseley was sworn in by Monroe City Clerk Elizabeth Smoot on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Monroe City Hall. The Monroe City Council moved to confirm Mayor Geoffrey Thomas' appointment of David Moseley to serve as the interim city administrator while the city engages in a recruitment process to locate a permanent replacement for Gene Brazel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
|Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC