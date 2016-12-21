Monroe comes to term limits
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Former Monroe Planning Commissioner Dave Demarest gave public comment last week in favor of repealing term limits. The Monroe City Council held its second and final public hearing on the topic of term limits last week, subsequently voting down a motion to repeal the city's eight-year term limit in a 5-1 vote.
