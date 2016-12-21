Former Mayor Donnetta Walser, who also led on U.S. 2 efforts, dies
Former Mayor Donnetta Walser died late last week while in hospice care. She was 73. Walser was instrumental in shaping Monroe with 30 years in public service, including two terms as its mayor, but she was also known to thousands of children as their teacher.
