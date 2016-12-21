Expanding Galaxy
Photos by Chris Hendrickson: Scottish Thistle Farm owner Jody Kerr, left, is teaming up with Galaxy Chocolates owner Kathryne Paz to create a shared work space inside Galaxy's Main Street storefront in Sultan. A new partnership between Sultan's Galaxy Chocolates and Monroe's Scottish Thistle Farm will take the popular farm-to-table concept to a new level, merging key elements of each business and dousing them in chocolate.
