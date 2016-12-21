CrossFit Monroe keeping pace with Christmas drive

Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Hailey Cope drops a gift in the bin to support CrossFit Monroe's holiday giving campaign to benefit Treehouse, a Seattle-based nonprofit that helps children in foster care. As the gym winds down its November giving campaign supporting the Wounded Warriors Project, it is simultaneously gaining momentum with its Christmas toy and gift drive supporting Treehouse, a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of kids in foster care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.