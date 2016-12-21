Congresswoman lends a hand
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Congresswoman Suzan DelBene teamed up with Sky Valley Food Bank volunteers recently, to help pass out food to guests. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene spent an hour volunteering at the Sky Valley Food Bank in Monroe recently, passing out food during its Wednesday morning distribution service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
|Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC