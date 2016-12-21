City administrator says goodbye to Monroe family
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas thanked outgoing city administrator Gene Brazel for three years of helpful guidance, presenting him with a certificate of appreciation and ceremonial key to the city. After 31 years with the city of Monroe, City Administrator Gene Brazel drafted his final council agenda, closing out the regular business meeting of the Monroe City Council with his trademark calm and grace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
|Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC