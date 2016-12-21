City administrator says goodbye to Monroe family

Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas thanked outgoing city administrator Gene Brazel for three years of helpful guidance, presenting him with a certificate of appreciation and ceremonial key to the city. After 31 years with the city of Monroe, City Administrator Gene Brazel drafted his final council agenda, closing out the regular business meeting of the Monroe City Council with his trademark calm and grace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.