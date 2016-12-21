Brokk demolition machine includes Sma...

Brokk demolition machine includes SmartPower electrical system

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Brokk , Monroe, Washington, has released the Brokk 110. The electric-powered machine features increased demolition power over its predecessor, the Brokk 100, and includes the all-new Brokk SmartPower electrical system.

