Appeals court overturns third-strike conviction
The state Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a former state prison inmate who attacked a corrections officer in 2012. Jimi Hamilton was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of release after a Snohomish County Superior Court jury convicted him in 2014 of second-degree assault at the corrections facility in Monroe.
