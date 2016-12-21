Academy connects community, police

Photos by Chris Hendrickson: North Sound Regional SWAT team member Detective Spencer Robinson answered questions from academy attendees including Reis Newburn and Anthony Houck, who came up for a firsthand peek at the gear during SWAT night on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 2016 Monroe Police Department Citizens Academy took place over the course of 11 weeks, offering attendees a crash course in everything the police department does. As the series concluded last week, academy attendees all shared one thing in common: nobody wanted it to end.

