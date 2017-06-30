WW II Museum Victory Belles perform a...

WW II Museum Victory Belles perform at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home

On Sunday they'll be performing at the Rose Theatre in Bastrop, but driving by they decided to stop at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Home in Monroe. The girls sing songs from the 1940's like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and I'm Proud to be an American.

Monroe, LA

