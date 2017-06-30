West Nile Virus found in mosquito test pools in Ouachita Parish
If you plan on being outside this summer, you may want to bring your bug spray with you. The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement Director says five mosquito test pools tested positive for West Nile Virus, which can be deadly.
