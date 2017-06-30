West Monroe man arrested in drug bust
West Monroe police officers arrested a West Monroe man last week after receiving a tip about drug activity at the suspect's residence. Brandon Lee Bennett, 34, of 7976 Cypress St., West Monroe, was arrested after the West Monroe Police Street Crimes Unit and Ouachita Parish SCAT were informed of drug activity, according to the June 25 arrest affidavit.
