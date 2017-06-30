West Monroe man arrested for false imprisonment
A West Monroe man was charged with false imprisonment last week after he prevented a woman's daughter from contacting police during a physical altercation. John Henry McGee, 26, of 1104 Evergreen St., West Monroe, was arrested by Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies after the complainant told authorities she and the suspect had a verbal altercation, according to the June 26 arrest affidavit.
