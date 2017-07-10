Ron Downing: 1889 charter sets founda...

Ron Downing: 1889 charter sets foundation for West Monroe

Thursday Jul 6

In 1883, the people of Cotton Port began using the name West Monroe, due to the expansion of the Vicksburg, Shreveport, and Pacific Railroad west of Monroe. It was not until December 14, 1889 that the Mayor and Trustees prepared a charter for the incorporation of the town of West Monroe.

