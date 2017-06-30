Pole fitness comes to West Monroe with 'Steffany's Sweat-N-Stilettos'
The owner of Steffany's Sweat-N-Stilettos is proving workouts don't have to be boring - so ladies, grab your stilettos and a pole and get ready to sweat! Steffany Windham, who started the business, says she's proud her unique business is the only one in the Twin Cities. "With my love for women's health and my love for women in general and as a single mom to two little girls, I just see so much potential here to empower every woman to get fit," Windham says.
