Murder suspect may be driving victim's car

Jackson Police are searching for a suspected killer after a man was found dead overnight in his home on Maria Drive in south Jackson. Wilson may also be driving the victim, 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner's 2001 gold Ford Taurus, with Hinds County license plate HQN 954.

