Monroe woman accused of driving through yards, nearly hitting child
Authorities say a Monroe woman is facing a criminal charge after allegedly driving her SUV through yards in a residential area in an attempt to catch some children. According to an arrest affidavit, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was called to one of the homes by someone who says Toria Siggal was chasing several juveniles and almost hit a 5-year-old child with her Chevy Tahoe.
