JPD joins forces with investigators in La. to solve Maria Drive homicide
Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead in his home from trauma to the head and police are waiting on autopsy results. Another man was shot in the hip at the same location and has been hospitalized in Monroe, Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Sonnier Jr. facing aggravated domestic abu... (Aug '10)
|Jun 28
|Username
|33
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 15
|Skgh
|43
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May '17
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC