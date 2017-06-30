Five busted for DWI on the water over...

Five busted for DWI on the water over holiday weekend: LDWF

7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced last week its agents would be patrolling state waters over the holiday weekend, searching for impaired or intoxicated boaters. Five boaters discovered they meant it, according to the agency.

