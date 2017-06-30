Five busted for DWI on the water over holiday weekend: LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced last week its agents would be patrolling state waters over the holiday weekend, searching for impaired or intoxicated boaters. Five boaters discovered they meant it, according to the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 15
|Skgh
|43
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May '17
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC