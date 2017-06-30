Deputies chase vehicle at speeds exceeding 120 MPH

Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies chased a vehicle on Winnsboro Road earlier this week while driving at speeds reaching 120 mph. Darren Montrell Ross, 35, of 3632 Garrett Road, Monroe, was arrested after he sped away from a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 165 and Garrett Road, according to the June 25 arrest affidavit.

