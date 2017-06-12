Year of the Locust Announce Tour Date...

Year of the Locust Announce Tour Dates with Devour the Day and Sons of Texas

Hard Rock band Year of the Locust- YOTL has announced tour dates with Devour the Day and Sons of Texas. The tour will kick off on June 27th in Monroe, LA at Live Oaks.

