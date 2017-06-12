Woman's boyfriend accused of spilling...

Woman's boyfriend accused of spilling water, causing her fall

A Monroe man is in custody after Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call made by a juvenile last month. Gregory Demitri Kantralis, 46, of 506 Bayou Shores Drive, Monroe, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and child endangerment on May 29. According to the arrest affidavit, deputies arrived at the complainant's home and found a woman sitting on the floor, holding her arm and crying.

