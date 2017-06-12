West Monroe man accused of taking pic...

West Monroe man accused of taking pictures of women at pool

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

West Monroe resident Richard Shahan was arrested last week on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer when complaints came in about a drunken man at a pool. Richard Wayne Shahan, 58, of 107 Ashford Drive, West Monroe, was arrested by Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies after there were complaints about a man taking pictures of women at a pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC