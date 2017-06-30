ULM & Mississippi College plan dual JD/MPA program
The University of Louisiana at Monroe and Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., have entered into an agreement that would provide an opportunity for students to attend both institutions concurrently in pursuit of both a Juris Doctorate and a Master of Public Administration . As part of the arrangement, students could apply up to six semester hours from the MPA toward their JD degree, and up to 12 hours from their JD toward their MPA degree.
