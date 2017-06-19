ULM closer to getting College of Osteopathic Medicine
The Louisiana Board of Regents has approved the application for licensure submitted by the New York Institute of Technology to operate a College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Louisiana Monroe. NYIT and ULM have a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding through which the two entities are exploring establishing a Monroe site of NYITCOM on the ULM campus.
