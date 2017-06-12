TownePlace Suites Lake Charles Opens

TownePlace Suites Lake Charles Opens

The new 122-suite hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by InterMountain Management LLC of Monroe, LA. This custom-designed property has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.

