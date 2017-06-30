Strap down on the road or face a fine
West Monroe Police are warning drivers to strap down their belongings or get hit with a fine - or jail time. Bill Petrus, owner of T.P. Outdoors in Monroe and West Monroe, says he tells his customers to stay secure after buying items from his stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Sonnier Jr. facing aggravated domestic abu... (Aug '10)
|Jun 28
|Username
|33
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 15
|Skgh
|43
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC