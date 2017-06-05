Restore Louisiana Task Force approves resolution for $51 million appropriation
At its June 9 meeting, the Restore Louisiana Task Force unanimously approved a resolution that makes recommendations to Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration for distributing a $51 million federal allocation for relief from the 2016 floods. The resolution calls for allocating an additional $37.5 million to the Homeowner Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program.
