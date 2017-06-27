Raising smoking age from 18 to 21 in LA.

Raising smoking age from 18 to 21 in LA.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Would raising the legal smoking age in Louisiana from 18 to 21 cut down on the number of smokers in the state? Would raising the smoking age in Louisiana from eighteen to 21 reduce smoking in the state. How do you feel about that when did you when you smoke your first cigarette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Sonnier Jr. facing aggravated domestic abu... (Aug '10) 14 hr Username 33
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 15 Skgh 43
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16) Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC