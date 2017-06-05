Prairie Road Water commissioners get $1 raise

The Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee favorably sent legislation last week to the full Senate without dissent, directing an increase to the maximum per diem for commissioners of the Prairie Road Water District in Ouachita Parish from $60 to $61, nearly half of what the commissioners requested. An unenthusiastic supporter of the raise, state Rep. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe, told committee members his constituents originally requested he propose an increase from $60 to $150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.