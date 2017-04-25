Police: Suspect wanted for questioning in regards to unauthorized use of card
Please assist with identifying this suspect, she's wanted for questioning in reference to an Unauthorized Use Of Access Card on 04/25/2017 around 1241 hrs. at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market #2919 located 4430 Desiard St, Monroe La.
