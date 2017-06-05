Police need your help finding a murde...

Police need your help finding a murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Monroe police are looking for 33-year-old Deaundrey Cole. He's wanted on three counts of second degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16) 14 hr therock13__ 26
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Philadelphia Outlaws Motorcycle Club Jun 1 Pignot48 4
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May 10 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC