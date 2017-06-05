Police make arrest, still looking for suspect in triple homicide shooting
For many, Mother's Day will always be a reminder of the three people who were shot and killed on South Third Street in Monroe. They'll remember, Darvis Jones, Deborah Collins and Florica Green.
