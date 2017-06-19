Pinocchio' opens June 26 at library

The Ouachita Parish Public Library plans to host the Hampstead Stage Company's performances of Pinocchio on Monday, June 26. The first performance will be at the Ouachita Valley Branch at 601 McMillan Road in West Monroe at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 2 p.m. performance at the Main Branch at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe. Both performances are free and open to all ages, but the show is best suited for ages five and up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.