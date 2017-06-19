Pinocchio' opens June 26 at library

Pinocchio' opens June 26 at library

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

The Ouachita Parish Public Library plans to host the Hampstead Stage Company's performances of Pinocchio on Monday, June 26. The first performance will be at the Ouachita Valley Branch at 601 McMillan Road in West Monroe at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 2 p.m. performance at the Main Branch at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe. Both performances are free and open to all ages, but the show is best suited for ages five and up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 15 Skgh 43
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16) Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC