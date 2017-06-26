Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office: Mon...

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office: Monroe man charged for kidnapping wife

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported kidnapping this morning on Lincoln Road in Monroe. Information was given that the victim had been taken against her will by her estranged husband the previous night and was currently being held against her will, traveling in a vehicle in the Monroe area.

