Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office: Monroe man charged for kidnapping wife
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported kidnapping this morning on Lincoln Road in Monroe. Information was given that the victim had been taken against her will by her estranged husband the previous night and was currently being held against her will, traveling in a vehicle in the Monroe area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 15
|Skgh
|43
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC