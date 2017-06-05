OPPJ donates 24 lots to Monroe Housing Authority
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury donated 24 South Monroe lots to the Monroe Housing Authority to help revitalize the area. "We are definitely pleased by the effort, and we hope and pray everything works out for them," says Ouachita Parish Police Juror Pat Moore.
