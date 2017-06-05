Monroe wins Cleanest City Award again...

Monroe wins Cleanest City Award against Alexandria

No litter, including cigarette buds, having the grass cut, no weeds in the flower beds, just some of the requirements to earn the honor of cleanest city. "This is not a pretty city contest, this is a clean city contest and we are looking for how litter there is your town," says Jean Gilstrap with the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

