Monroe Police seek woman wanted in connection with vehicle theft

Friday Jun 16

Monroe Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for twenty-eight-year-old Kayla Ravee Holden for theft of a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on May 31, 2017, in the 400 block of Rochelle Avenue between the hours of midnight and 1:00 AM.

