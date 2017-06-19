Monroe, Ouachita leaders: Prepare for...

Monroe, Ouachita leaders: Prepare for potential heavy rainfall

Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council join officials from Ouachita Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and local agencies to urge residents of Monroe and all of Ouachita Parish to prepare for potential heavy rainfall related to the tropical storm and potential hurricane brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, meteorologists are predicting local rainfall through Sunday, June 25. Potential flash flooding and other serious weather systems are possible throughout the Louisiana.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Ouachita Parish was issued at June 21 at 11:04PM CDT

