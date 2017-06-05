Monroe officer arrests man for possession of stolen things
Jacquarius Lemondell Cooper, 27, of 2300 Garrett Road., Monroe, was arrested when an officer stopped to check on his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer noticed a truck stopped in the outside lane at 1400 South Second St. The officer was responding to an unrelated call, but he soon returned to investigate.
