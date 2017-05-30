Monroe Housing Authority planning to ...

Monroe Housing Authority planning to revamp South Monroe

23 hrs ago

"We have property in there that's overgrown, adjudicated properties, some houses that need to be condemned," Monroe City Councilman Kenneth Wilson says. "We're so excited to have the opportunity to bring true pride to South Monroe, and I think the citizens of Monroe would be proud of that."

