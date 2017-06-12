Monroe breaks ground on Rochelle Stre...

Monroe breaks ground on Rochelle Street Retention Pond

The one point four million dollar project has been in the works for about five years and is being funded through a split between the city and the Louisiana Statewide Flood Control Program. "This great big retention basin is going to be like a big bath tub that fills up with water really fast," says Kim Golden, city engineer.

