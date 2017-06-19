Miss Louisiana weeks starts with news conference
Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening, and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday. Miss Louisiana week starts with news conference Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening, and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 15
|Skgh
|43
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC