Judge Marchman announces intention to seek Appellate Court seat in north Louisiana
Judge Sharon Ingram Marchman announces her candidacy to fill the unexpired term of Judge Larry Lolley on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. The election is expected to be held in October for the parishes of Morehouse, Ouachita, East and West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Richland, and Franklin.
