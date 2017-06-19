Inmates free from paying child suppor...

Inmates free from paying child support in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The law is part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice reform package and suspends child support while a parent is in jail for more than six months on charges unrelated to domestic violence or failure to pay child support in the first place. "They've been in prison for 20 years, and they have thousands of dollars worth of child support... they're more likely to go in and commit another crime to pay that off," says Lamar Walters, a divorce attorney and partner at Breithaupt, Dunn, DuBos, Shafto & Wolleson, LLC in Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 15 Skgh 43
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief (Dec '16) Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC