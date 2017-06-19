Inmates free from paying child support in Louisiana

The law is part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice reform package and suspends child support while a parent is in jail for more than six months on charges unrelated to domestic violence or failure to pay child support in the first place. "They've been in prison for 20 years, and they have thousands of dollars worth of child support... they're more likely to go in and commit another crime to pay that off," says Lamar Walters, a divorce attorney and partner at Breithaupt, Dunn, DuBos, Shafto & Wolleson, LLC in Monroe.

