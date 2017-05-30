First all-inclusive park for children opens in West Monroe
Seven-year-old Ella Ecker has been waiting on the Civitan Smiles Park for what she says "a very long time". She is confined to a wheelchair making it hard to play at normal park, but now thanks to Smiles Park, she's getting an opportunity like no other to play with other kids in a playground.
