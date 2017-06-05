Fight about money sparks arrest for a...

Fight about money sparks arrest for aggravated assault

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

A Monroe woman is facing multiple charges including domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault and resisting an officer after Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call. Kia Geraldine Walker, 20, of 306 Clara Drive, Monroe, was arrested after the complainant and a witness told deputies that she attacked the complainant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC