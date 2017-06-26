Doughty's explanations contradictory

A recusal order signed by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty in an April 2015 lawsuit involving the judge's former business partners suggests Doughty contradicted himself when pressured to recuse himself from another lawsuit involving the couple, court documents and testimony show. Court documents uncovered by The Franklin Sun this week revealed Doughty briefly presided in early 2015 over a lawsuit filed by Delhi tax preparer David Stephens and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Ogden, both of whom were listed in state records as Doughty's business partners.

