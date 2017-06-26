Doughty's explanations contradictory

Doughty's explanations contradictory

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

A recusal order signed by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty in an April 2015 lawsuit involving the judge's former business partners suggests Doughty contradicted himself when pressured to recuse himself from another lawsuit involving the couple, court documents and testimony show. Court documents uncovered by The Franklin Sun this week revealed Doughty briefly presided in early 2015 over a lawsuit filed by Delhi tax preparer David Stephens and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Ogden, both of whom were listed in state records as Doughty's business partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC