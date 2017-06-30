Cyber industry taking notice of Bossi...

Cyber industry taking notice of Bossier City

Bossier City's cyber technology industry is on the cusp of a boom, and now a designation given to the Bossier Parish community college labels the school as a 'Center of Workforce Excellence in Cyber Technology' in North Louisiana. "We've got CSRA, we've got Century Link down the street we've got 3,000 cyber jobs between Shreveport and Monroe," said Craig Spohn, the executive director of the Cyber Innovation Center.

